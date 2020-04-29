Man arrested in connection with €60,000 drug seizure in Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo have arrested a man in his early 50s following the seizure of approximately €60,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Sligo town on April 28, 2020.

At 3.30pm on Tuesday April 28, the divisional drugs unit assisted by uniformed members from Sligo Garda Station executed search of house at Market Yard in Sligo town under warrant.

During the course of this search Gardaí seized a quantity of cannabis herb estimated to be in the region of €60,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

A man in his mid 50s was arrested at the scene in connection with the seizure and was detained at Ballymote Garda Station.



He has been released from custody and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter.



Investigations are ongoing.