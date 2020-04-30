A new Community Covid-19 Assessment Hub has opened in Sligo

A new Community Assessment Hub serving Sligo/Leitrim has opened in a modular building on Clarion Road, Sligo as part of the HSE response to Covid-19.

Community Assessment Hubs are being developed across the country with four now operational in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, which covers the counties of Cavan, Monaghan, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

This latest hub opened on April 23, 2020.

Community Assessment Hubs are for patients over the age of 16 who are Covid-19 positive or presumptive Covid-19 as determined by the criteria applied and who require assessment. Hubs aim to provide a timely community based clinical assessment so that patients can be supported to manage their condition through the provision of clinical input, advice and supports.

The HSE’s aim is to maximise the number of patients with the Covid-19 virus who can self-care at home and minimise any inappropriate referrals to acute hospital services.

The majority of patients assessed in these hubs will then be able to return home and continue their care and recovery. Some patients seen at the Community Assessment Hub may have an onward referral made for them to a Self Isolation Unit, if self-isolation in their own home cannot be achieved. For others assessment at the Community Assessment Hub may indicate the need for transfer to the acute hospital for treatment.



Dr Philip Murphy, GP Clinical Lead for the Sligo Community Assessment Hub said "Our aim in setting up the hubs is that anyone who needs a clinical assessment can get one in the community, as quickly as possible. This will assist patients who need assessment but who do not need immediate hospital care and will avoid referral to the Acute Hospital where possible."



Patients may only be referred to the Community Assessment Hubs by a GP - either their own GP in a GP in the out of hours services - CareDoc & NoWDOC. The Assessment Hubs will operate seven days per week for up to 12 hours, if there is sufficient demand for the service.

Josephine Collins, General Manager, Primary Care Services, CHO 1, thanked all the teams involved in getting the hub operational, “Everyone has been working extremely hard to get this hub up and running in a very short space of time. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and commitment of all staff, a real team effort.”

For information and advice on COVID-19 please visit www.hse.ie/coronavirus