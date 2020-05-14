JOIN IN: Zoom discussion on the Showband era in Sligo and Leitrim

In partnership with Age & Opportunity Bealtaine at Home 2020, The Model Gallery, Sligo is hosting a unique online event on Wednesday, May 20 at 11.30 am focusing on the Showband era in Sligo and surrounding counties.

Artist Michael McLoughlin will facilitate a discussion on Zoom which celebrates this wonderful era. The event is part of a participative social project, which the artist calls a ‘social sculpture’ -- that remembers, documents and celebrates the Showband era.

Musicians and audiences of this distinct scene are especially invited to share their experiences with the artist.

This project will evolve with further reminiscence discussions to follow in the autumn, as the artist collects, records and documents this unique time in the Sligo/Leitrim music ecology. To book your place in this discussion see here.



Commissioned by The Model, this project is supported by Creative Sligo, and Age and Opportunity Bealtaine at Home 2020.