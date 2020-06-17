What has the weather in store for us this Wednesday, June 17?

Light northerly breezes and a good deal of cloud today, Wednesday, June 17 with afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius. There will be heavy showers mainly in eastern parts of the province at times with the risk of the odd thundery shower and all dying away later in the day.

TONIGHT

Mild and misty overnight in lows of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius, most places will be dry, just the odd shower here and there.