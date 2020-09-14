Design consultant to be hired for next stage of SLNCR Greenway

Leitrim County Council is preparing for the process of selecting a design consultant for the latest section of the SLNCR Greenway.

Recently the local authority received €500,000 from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport for the design and planning of the section from Collooney to Blacklion.

Cllr Felim Gurn highlighted the importance of pushing forward with this project.

He said that “it is important that this design process is completed in two years and that additional funding of €35m is provided to complete the Greenway in three further years”.

His comments were unanimously backed by the chamber.

“This is more important now than ever for the survival of towns and villages along theGreenway in these unprecedented times,” he told the September meeting of Leitrim County Council.

Director of Services, Joseph Gilhooly, said the Council is waiting for the terms and conditions on the €500,000 grant to be issued by the Department.

In the meantime they are preparing to procure a design consultant for the project and have also been in discussions with the other local authorities involved in the project, Sligo and Cavan.