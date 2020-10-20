Where can you shop during Level 5 lockdown?

The following is a list of essential retail outlets permitted under the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions outlined by the Department of the Taoiseach on October 19.

Retailers with mixed retail offering which have discrete spaces for essential and non-essential retail should make arrangements for the separation of relevant areas.

Outlets selling food or beverages on a takeaway basis, or newspapers, whether on a retail or wholesale basis and whether in a non-specialised or specialised outlet.

Markets that, wholly or principally, offer food for sale.

Outlets selling products necessary for the essential upkeep and functioning of places of residence and businesses, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Pharmacies, chemists and retailers or wholesalers providing pharmaceuticals or pharmaceutical or dispensing services, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Outlets selling health, medical or orthopaedic goods in a specialised outlet, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

fuel service stations and heating fuel providers

Outlets selling essential items for the health and welfare of animals (including animal feed and veterinary medicinal products, pet food, animal bedding and animal supplies), whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Laundries and drycleaners

Banks, post offices and credit unions

Outlets selling safety supplies (including work-wear apparel, footwear and personal protective equipment), whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

Hardware outlets, builders’ merchants and outlets that provide, whether on a retail or wholesale basis -

- hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance or construction and development,

- sanitation and farm equipment, or

- supplies and tools essential for farming or agriculture purposes.

-outlets providing for the repair and maintenance of mechanically propelled vehicles or bicycles and any related facilities (including tyre sales and repairs).

the following outlets, insofar as they offer services on an emergency basis only:

-optician and optometrist outlets

-outlets providing hearing test services or selling hearing aids and appliances

-outlets selling office products and services for businesses or for relevant persons working from their respective places of residence, whether on a retail or wholesale basis

-outlets providing electrical, information and communications technology and telephone sales, repair and maintenance services for places of residence and businesses.

Any other retail outlet that operates an online or other remote system of ordering goods for purposes of collection at the retail outlet

Outlets selling food or beverages whether on a retail or wholesale basis and whether in a non-specialised or specialised outlet:

-insofar as they sell food or beverages on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises,

-insofar as they are staff canteens operating for the exclusive use of persons working in, or at, a particular premises, or

- hotels or similar accommodation services insofar as they sell food or beverages for consumption on the premises by residents of the service.