Sligo, Cavan and Roscommon projects benefit from Community Integration Fund

Projects in Sligo, Cavan and Roscommon are among 113 to receive funding under the 2020 Communities Integration Fund. No Leitrim projects have been named in the funding allocation list this year.

A total almost €500,000 in grant funding has been provided in 2020. This is the fourth year of the Communities Integration Fund, bringing the total amount made available to date to over €2m. In total 336 applications were received with 113 successful.

Successful projects in Sligo include:

Hawk's Well Theatre (in association with Cairde Sligo Arts Festival) - €5000

Sligo Family Resource Centre - €5,000

Yeats Society Sligo - €4,600

Sligo Environmental Network - €4150

In Cavan there was only one successful project: Cavan Cross Cultural Community (4 C's) which will receive €3,500.

In Roscommon there were two successful projects:

Ballaghaderreen Community Games - €5,000

Friends of the Centre Ballaghaderreen (FOC) - €5,000

Dr Bláithín Gallagher, spokesperson for the North West Green Party and National Coordinator of the Green Party/An Comhaontas Glas welcomed the funding.

She said: “Communities and community organisations play a vital role in making sure that everyone in society is included and encourages a sense of belonging. They allow the ordinary person, not only to contribute in a meaningful way to developments within their community, but also they help create friendships, strengthen partnerships and encourage public engagement by people from across the social spectrum.

“Funds to support such organisations are vital to maintain engagement, support cohesion within a community and allow communities feed into national policy development. Such organisations are vital cogs in the wheels of democracy. These relatively small injections of funds can empower groups to achieve great things in their communities, embracing diversity and the richness that it brings.”

Announcing the outcome of the 2020 Communities Integration Fund, Minister O’Gorman said: “The Communities Integration Fund provides communities with an opportunity to lead integration activities which reflect and support their own diversity. As we have seen throughout this pandemic, communities and community organisations can play a vital role in making sure that everyone in society is included and can feel like they belong. In these difficult times, we need to support these initiatives more than ever.”

The 2020 Communities Integration Fund was launched on the 19th of June this year. Minister O’Gorman would like to extend his thanks to all organisations who submitted an application and congratulate all those that have been successful. The process was highly competitive, with a large number of quality applications.