Local promoters receive funding under the Live Performance Support Scheme

Bláithín Gallagher, constituency spokesperson and National Coordinator of the Green Party, has welcomed the announcement that two local music promoters have been awarded grants totalling €45,000.

Ms Gallagher said: ”Music and theatre are at the heart of our communities, bringing us together and bringing us to life. Our wonderful performers and the people that organise musical and theatrical events are suffering very severe economic stress right now. They literally work in the ‘gig economy’, and there have been no opportunities for them to earn a living since February.

“Minister Martin’s initial move to offer support to assist promoters and venues in planning live performances is most welcome. All local promoters, promoters and venues should now be looking ahead to avail of the €50 million fund to be made available in 2021. In the meantime, we look forward, with anticipation, to the live music events to be organised by Kieran Quinn Promotions and Andersons Live (Sligoville Ltd) over the coming months.”

Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media announced the recipients of the €5 million in funding to assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to plan live performances across the country over the coming months, with a total of 58 organisations benefitting from the scheme.

The exceptional demand for this pilot scheme contributed to Minister Martin’s decision to ensure a much larger package would be available to assist commercial venues, producers and promoters next year as part of Budget 2021 funding.