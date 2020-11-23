Sligo University Hospital has organised a virtual remembrance service

This week Sligo University Hospital invites parents and their families who have experienced bereavement, through the death of a baby or child or who have experienced pregnancy loss, to watch a virtual Remembrance Service video online from today (23 November) until Sunday December 06.

The virtual Remembrance Service was put together by staff in the hospital with support from bereaved families and representatives from different faiths.

Juliana Henry, Director of Midwifery at SUH said, “This year we are unable to hold our annual Remembrance Service. However, it is important that we take time to remember with love and celebrate the short and precious lives of all children and infants who have died and pregnancy loss.

“We invite all parents and families to view the service in their own time this week. We want you to know that you are not forgotten.”

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said, “The aim of the service is to provide a virtual spiritual space to support families in the grief they are experiencing in a understanding and empathetic way.

We are very grateful to all the parents who shared their stories for our video and for the contributions of the chaplains and religious representatives along with the music provided by Drumcliff Folk Group.”

The virtual Remembrance Service is available to view at https://youtu.be/tl8bkVat4Vo.

For more details, please contact the Neonatal Unit on 071 9174588.