What has the weather in store for us this Wednesday, December 2

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be bright and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially later in the day, with a risk of hail. Feeling cold, with highest afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Tonight

Widespread showers will continue tomorrow night, merging into longer spells of rain in the southwest. Some showers will be heavy with hail and possibly thunder, and may turn wintry on high ground in the northwest. A cold night with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.