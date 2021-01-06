Sligo Pride public AGM next Monday

Sligo Pride Festival invites you to attend their Annual General Meeting on Monday, January 11 at 7pm. Sligo Pride aims to make their AGM and committee meetings as accessible as possible and by going online over Zoom they can beam into your screen and share in the spirit of Pride.

With a very busy year behind them, it is time to start gearing up for 2021! They invite you all to attend their online AGM over Zoom, whether you are interested in volunteering with the committee or just learning a little more about Sligo Pride.

The meeting will look over their proposed Constitution and ask members of the Sligo Pride to agree to vote in into effect, a review of the previous year presented by the chair and more importantly to Pride 2021 the election of officers to the Sligo Pride committee 2021.

Attendees can review the proposed Constitution of Sligo Pride Festival on their website prior to the AGM. And feel free to email them at info@sligopride.com with any questions or comments between now and the AGM on January 11.

Visit www.sligopride.com/2021/01/05/ link-to-sligo-pride-public- agm/ to access the Zoom link to the event.

Sligo Pride Festival is a community-lead festival for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer community in Sligo and the surrounding areas. Their aim is to facilitate Pride as an annual festival celebrating diversity and the LGBT+ movement.