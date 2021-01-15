Minister ‘Blown Away’ by St. Angela’s - Deputy Harkin

Responding to Deputy Marian Harkin in Dail Eireann, this week the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris confirmed that the process for collaboration between Sligo IT and St. Angela’s College is live and that having met St. Angela’s he was ‘blown away by them’.

He further went on to state that St. Angela’s College is ‘proactive and innovative’ and that he ‘couldn’t speak highly enough’ of the College itself.

Minister Harris went on to say that the integration proposal had dragged on way too long and that there needed to be a decision and clarity on the matter as soon as possible.

Welcoming the extremely positive response from the Minister, Deputy Harkin responded saying that she was very pleased to hear the Minister take a regional perspective in regard to 3rd level institutions and that such an approach would help to promote Balanced Regional Development. ‘Each of the colleges can play a significant and important role in this process and the whole will be greater than the sum of its parts’, she said.

St. Angela’s, its founders, staff, management and students were rightly receiving recognition for their positive and long-standing contribution to 3rd level education, Deputy Harkin concluded.