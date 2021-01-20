Six new cases of Covid for Leitrim in figures released on January 20

Six new cases of Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in the last 14 days to 150.



Sligo has seen another 25 new cases of the virus, with 430 cases reported in the last two weeks while in Roscommon there have been 12 new cases identified. This leaves Roscommon with a total of 559 cases in the last two weeks.



In Cavan a further 55 new cases of Covid have been reported bringing the number of cases diagnosed in the last fortnight to 869 while in Donegal 84 new cases have been reported with 1,894 cases in the last two weeks.