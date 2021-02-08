€€274,838 allocated to the Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board to assist adult learners

€274,838 in funding has been allocated to the Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board to help a range of community-based organisations provide new courses designed for adult learners.

The funding is part of a national allocation of €5.8m secured by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, TD, under the Mitigating against Education Disadvantage Fund.

Welcoming the funding Minister for State at the Department of Health and local Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan, said the money "will help tackle educational disadvantage and equip adult learners will new skills during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The fund will help local, community providers, through the tried and tested structures of the Education and Training Boards, to encourage learners to re-engage with education and training and provide the devices and software needed for education during the ongoing public health restrictions.”

Speaking on the launch of the Mitigating against Education Disadvantage Fund, Minister Simon Harris said: “We know that too many people in Ireland have difficulties with reading, with numbers or with digital skills. Some people may not have got the help they needed earlier in their lives, but what I want people to know is that there is friendly and non-judgemental help there for you now. There are services all over Ireland which will gladly assist you with the skills you’d like to learn.

"One of the things that the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted was educational inequality – be it a lack of devices like laptops or someone not having the connectivity to study online. The funding I am announcing today is specifically designed to tackle those inequalities and support access to community education,” added Minister Harris.