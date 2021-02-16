Newly elected President of Sligo Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2021 takes office

Sligo Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Tara Rodgers has been elected as President of Sligo Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2021.

Tara has recently been appointed manager of EBS in Sligo having previously worked for Bank of Ireland as Head of Banking for Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

She has been member of the executive of Sligo Chamber since 2016 and will continue to follow on the great work done by Karl Kelly as President of the Chamber for 2020.

Commenting on her appointment, Tara said: “I am delighted and privileged to have been elected president of Sligo Chamber of Commerce. It is going to be challenging year for businesses and our members as we progress out of the restrictions.

“There will be different challenges like getting people back into the workplace and different financial and social aspects when dealing in business into the future. I see this as an opportunity for Sligo to attract people who wish to relocate here.

“We need to ensure that we put Sligo out there as a great place to work, live and visit. I am really looking forward to the year ahead. Hopefully when the restrictions are lifted, I will get out and about to meet our members.”

CEO of Sligo Chamber Aidan Doyle welcomed the appointment. He said: “We congratulate Tara on her election as President of Sligo Chamber for 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit have had, and continue to have, a serious impact on our region.

“As president, Tara and Sligo Chamber’s priority for 2021 is to continue to support businesses in the region during this pandemic, and in the recovery, once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted through our communications and Skillnet training programmes.”