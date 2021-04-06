Disqualified driver arrested for suspected drink driving and found to be 10 times over the legal limit
Proving criminals really aren't that bright, a disqualified driver overtook a garda patrol car on the dual carriageway near Sligo.
His erratic driving resulted in an arrest for suspected drink driving and when he was tested, he was found to be 10 times over the legal limit.
A court appearance is definitely in his near future.
Gardai in Sligo were overtaken by a vehicle travelling inbound on the dual carriageway earlier today, the vehicle was...Posted by Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim on Monday, April 5, 2021
