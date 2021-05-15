Important: Sligo Covid test centre open this weekend for walk-in tests

The Sligo Covid-19 test centre at Finisklin will operate 12-4pm this Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16.

Anyone who has symptoms o or has been in contact with someone with Covid-19 can attend the centre to be tested during these hours. No referral is necessary but anyone with additional concerns can contact their out of hours GP service over the weekend.

The testing centre in Carrick-on-Shannon which does not operate at the weekends will remain closed until Monday morning, May 17.

