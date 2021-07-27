Sligo Olympian finishes eighth in final

Mona McSharryPicture: Sportsfile
Sligo swimmer, Mona McSharry, became the first Irish swimmer in 25 years to compete at an Olympic final today.
She put in a solid performance this morning in her 100m Breaststroke final, placing 8th overall in a time of 1:06.94.
