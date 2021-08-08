Sligo roads closed because of flooding this morning

More roads have been closed due to flooding in Sligo.
The torrential rain over the last two days has resulted in a number of road closures due to flooding this morning, Sunday, August 8.
Here is the latest update on roads from Sligo County Council.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.