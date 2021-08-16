22 patients on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital.
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) trolley watch figures for August 16, 2021 there are currently 22 patients waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital.
This is the fourth highest figure for hospitals around the country.
The majority of patients on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital are in the Emergency Department where 16 are awaiting beds. A further 6 patients are on trolleys in other wards.
The situation is much better in Cavan General Hospital where only two patients are recorded on trolleys in the Emergency Department.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.