Man charged in relation to Sligo drugs seizure

A man in his late 20's has been charged in connection with the seizure of approximately €106,000 of drugs in Sligo.
Gardaí from Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim executed a search warrant and carried out a search at a residence in Collooney Sligo last night.
The search led to the seizure of cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine with an estimated street value of €106,000 ( subject to analysis)
The drugs have been sent for analysis and the man will appear before the next sitting of the District Court
