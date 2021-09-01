Search our Archive

01/09/2021

BREAKING NEWS: Visiting Restrictions in place at Sligo University Hospital for the next week

BREAKING NEWS: Visiting Restrictions in place at Sligo University Hospital for the next week

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

As a result of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Sligo University Hospital, which is impacting a number of wards, visiting restrictions have been introduced at the hospital.

From Thursday, September 2 to Wednesday,  September 9 there will be no visiting allowed to the hospital apart from the maternity department where partners can visit and the paediatric department where parents or guardians may visit.

Exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

The hospital is following the national public health guidance in relation to the management of suspect cases, confirmed cases and close contacts. COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is being carried out.

Hospital appointments are going ahead

People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised that they should still attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and advised not to attend.

People coming to the hospital for an appointment must continue to follow all the public health guidance including wearing a face mask and using hand gel regularly. People should come to their appointments no earlier than ten minutes before the allotted time alone to help with social distancing, unless the support of another person is essential.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, awaiting a COVID-19 test or test result or has had a positive test within the last 14 days should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.

