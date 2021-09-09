Visitor restrictions are ongoing at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital continues to manage an outbreak of Covid-19, which is impacting a number of wards. Visiting restrictions will continue on all impacted wards, in line with national guidance.

While the hospital continues to deal with the outbreak, the public is urged only to visit the hospital if absolutely necessary.

The hospital is following the national public health guidance in relation to the management of suspect cases, confirmed cases and close contacts. COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is being carried out.

Grainne McCann, General Manager of Sligo University Hospital urged the public to assist the hospital in dealing with this outbreak.

“Sligo University Hospital is dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks in multiple wards. In order to keep all our patients and staff safe we are appealing to the public not to visit the hospital unless absolutely necessary. Keeping footfall to a minimum is a key aspect to combatting Covid,"she said.

People coming to the hospital must continue to follow all the public health guidance including wearing a face mask and using hand gel regularly. Partners can continue to attend the maternity department while parents and guardians may visit the paediatric department.

Sligo University Hospital is also requesting that where possible, approved visitors will have received a Covid-19 vaccination, in order to minimise the risk to patients.

Where a hospital visit is possible, one visitor will be allowed between 6pm to 8pm with any visits pre-arranged by family members / visitors by contacting the relevant ward or Unit in advance. Visitors are required to complete a screening checklist regarding COVID-19, prior to visiting the hospital.

It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds, with the ward / Unit manager.

Hospital appointments are going ahead

People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised that they should still attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and advised not to attend.

People should come to their appointments no earlier than ten minutes before the allotted time alone to help with social distancing, unless the support of another person is essential.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, awaiting a COVID-19 test or test result or has had a positive test within the last 14 days should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.