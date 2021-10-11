Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centre this week

Covid-19 vaccinations continue at Sligo Racecourse this week.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics will commence at the Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centre this week. There will be walk-in clinics and scheduled appointment clinics running at the new location.
The dates and times of the walk-in clinics are as follows:
· Wednesday 13 October: 10am to 4pm
· Thursday 14 October: 10am to 4pm
· Friday 15 October: 10am to 4pm
· Saturday 16 October: 9am to 4pm
· Sunday 17 October: 9am to 4pm
People who receive details of a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by text are advised to read their text invitation message carefully and note the new location of the vaccination centre. Anyone who received their first dose in the IT Sligo Vaccination Centre will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centre to get their second vaccine.
The details of the walk-in clinics are updated weekly on hse.ie and saolta.ie where people can also find details on what to bring with them to a walk-in clinic.
