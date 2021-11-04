Call for additional early morning train service to Sligo from Leitrim

Search

04/11/2021

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Fine Gael councillor, Ita Reynolds Flynn has called for the Council to start discussions with Iarnród Éireann to provide an early morning commuter service to Sligo from Carrick-on-Shannon and Dromod railway stations.

Speaking at this week's Council meeting, Cllr Reynolds Flynn said that, with the large number of people looking to relocate to rural areas following the outbreak of Covid and with large numbers of people working and studying in Sligo, an early morning commuter service is essential.

Cllr Reynolds Flynn said there was demand for an extra early morning service and she noted the current schedule did not suit students or those working Sligo as it arrives into Sligo after 10am.

Cllr Sean McGowan suggested that a train could be left overnight at Longford railway station and this could then be used the following morning to provide the extra commuter service to Sligo, stopping at Dromod and Carrick-on-Shannon.

The idea will now be brought to Iarnród Éireann for consideration.

