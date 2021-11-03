Sligo Science Festival Returns with a Bang this Weekend!

The 2021 Sligo Science Festival is set to return with a bang this winter with an eight-day programme packed with exciting events to suit all ages. Running from the 6th - 14th of November, this year’s Sligo Science Festival, sponsored by Science Foundation Ireland and AbbVie will be a blended delivery of live, in person events and online workshops and talks.

The Sligo Science Festival is part of SFI’s national Science Week with this year’s themes being; “Explosive Science” and “Creating Our Future”.

The eight-day event kicks off this weekend with the ever popular Science Fair in association with AbbVie. This year will see a return to on-site activities, both indoors and outdoors with a fun and informative science packed weekend for all the family at the Institute of Technology Sligo.

Commenting on AbbVie’s ongoing sponsorship of Sligo Science Festival Darren Egan, Site Director at AbbVie Manorhamilton Road said: “We are delighted to be supporting Sligo Science Festival again this year. A key objective for our company is to promote and support STEM-related projects and activities in our communities and help to inform teachers, parents and students about the exceptional career opportunities that such educational qualifications can unlock.”

Michael Gallagher, Site Director at AbbVie’s Ballytivnan site said: “At AbbVie, our job is to come up with new ideas, discoveries and inventions to improve people’s health outcomes. We’re constantly working to create solutions that go beyond treating the illness to have a positive impact on patients’ lives, on societies – and on science itself. The past 18 months has highlighted the importance of science to society, and we are proud to help light the spark for the next generation of scientists and engineers.”

The festival highlights STEM engagement throughout the week by delivering science shows, workshops, demonstrations and displays, together with a comprehensive programme of talks, road shows, exhibitions and debates for all ages and backgrounds.

AbbVie are also supporting the festival with a number of interactive shows on Sunday 7th of November with special guest, Dr Niamh Shaw. Niamh is a budding astronaut and she will share her space and science stories of her adventures so far, and much more.

Head of Faculty of Science at IT Sligo, Dr Jeremy Bird said this year will be extra special after a difficult year and a half; “We are very excited to be able to let people back to in-person events this year. It was difficult having to move to a virtual event last year and while we won’t be able to have everything in-person, we will still have a packed schedule for all ages. From last year’s event we have learned lots of new ways of delivering exciting workshops and talks through a blended approach of onsite and virtual events and I think this year we have hit a perfect balance.

The programme of events range from rocket workshops to science circuses and talks on forensics to how cats arrived in Ireland.

For a full list of events and to book indoor & online activities, visit; www.sligosciencefestival.ie