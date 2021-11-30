INMO protest at Sligo University Hospital has been withdrawn

Sligo University Hospital
The INMO (Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation) has confirmed that today’s planned protest by nurses at Sligo University Hospital has been withdrawn.
Sligo County Councillor, Thomas Walsh welcomed the news noting: “I welcome this morning’s announcement following talks last night between HSE management, SAOLTA and the INMO.
Management have now agreed to an assessment of staffing requirements which will be undertaken by a clinical lead in emergency nursing. There will also be an emergency WRC meeting in the coming days for further engagement between hospital management and the INMO.
"I welcome this positive engagement and look forward to the staffing assessment taking place in the near future”.
