New extension opened at Sligo University Hospital

New extension on Sligo University Hospital
Sligo University Hospital has a new extended Emergency Department.
Th extension at the front of the building is a modular two story which has a new Emergency reception, a Covid -19 assement and waiting area seperated into adult and child. There is also a new nursing triage area and an ambulance arrival area on the ground floor. The second storey houses offices, staff changing areas and rest room along with a training room for ED staff.
The extensions gives additional space to assess patients on arrival for Covid -19 and to seperate patients safetly into covid and non-covid area.
This project was completed within 10 months at an overall cost of €3.2m.
