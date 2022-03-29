Woman in critical condition following Sligo accident

File photo
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of a serious road traffic collision in Sligo yesterday afternoon, Monday, March 28, to come forward.
The collision involved a lorry, car and a van and occurred at approximately 3:45pm on the N15 at Grange, County Sligo.
The female driver of the car was taken to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition. No other injuries to persons was reported.
The road remained closed overnight. Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N15 at Grange between 3:30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
