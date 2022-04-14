Angry scenes as man appears in court charged with Sligo murders

There were angry scenes at Sligo Courthouse this afternoon as a man in his 20s was charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo.

Gardai were forced to hold back a large crowd who shouted as the garda vehicle made the short distance from Sligo Garda Station across the road to the courthouse and also as the van left after the hearing.

There was jeering with people shouting expletives and also followed the van down the road.

Yousef Palani, with an address at Markievicz Heights in Sligo, was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights, Sligo on 10 April.

Mr Palani was also charged with the murder of 58-year-old Michael Snee at City View Apartments in Sligo on 12 April.

He faces a third charge of assault causing serious harm, arising out of an incident in Sligo on 9 April.

Media reports state that the accused’s solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern, asked the court that the accused be put on suicide watch

He was then remanded in custody.