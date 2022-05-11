Sligo Park Hotel included in Trip Advisor list of Ireland’s Top 25 hotels

The Sligo Park Hotel is celebrating being named in the Trip Advisor top 25 hotels in Ireland, according to travellers, in its Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards 2022.

The accolade comes three months after becoming the top-rated Sligo hotel on the travel website. Trip Advisor revealed the winners of its Travellers' Choice Awards 2022 on Tuesday, as voted for by the site's users.

The annual awards are based on millions of reviews and ratings, the company says, and covers everything from hotels and restaurants, to activities and beaches. The rankings are drawn from traveller reviews and ratings posted on the site throughout 2021, and are backed up with an additional editorial process.

Comments by voters on the Sligo Park Hotel, which was listed at No 17 in Ireland’s Top 25, included references to ‘super staff’ and a description of the hotel being a ‘fantastic stay’.

Sligo Park Hotel General Manager Gerard Moore thanked his committed staff and a multi-million euro programme of investment, with helping to push the Sligo Park Hotel into the top spots.

“We are especially delighted to feature in this list as the votes come from guests and Trip Advisor has a very rigorous process. That means this is authentic recognition of how we are regarded by guests and that means a lot to us. Our amazing staff have played a huge role.

“It’s also very pleasing after the tough period we have all come through with the Covid-19 pandemic. We introduced our Safe Stay programme and we made strong efforts to ensure our guests felt comfortable – and safe – during their stay.

“We have also benefited from investment in our conferencing facilities and have been fortunate to have hosted many successful events held by leading national bodies and organisations.”

More than €5million has been spent by owners Lee Hotel Group on a complete refit of the Sligo Park Hotel's 136 bedrooms, the bar and restaurant, conference and banqueting, lobby and leisure facilities, as well as the grounds, carpark and entrance.

“In essence, it’s a new Sligo Park Hotel,” says Gerard, adding that he is looking forward to a strong spring-summer season with a mix of both domestic and international visitors.

A ‘Stay With The Best’ campaign is currently leveraging the hotel’s place on the Wild Atlantic Way and capitalising on people’s renewed appreciation of the outdoors following two years of lockdowns and other public health restrictions.

“Sligo has it all, beaches, mountains and lakes, which is why we say, ‘Explore Sligo, Stay With The Best’ – and the best is the Sligo Park Hotel,” adds Gerard.