Leitrim councillor "witness" to staff shortages in Sligo University Hospital

Independent Cllr Des Guckian said he was a “witness” to the hard work of nursing staff at Sligo University Hospital during staff shortages.



The councillor spent six weeks in the hospital recently and said the service he received was “brilliant.”

He told members at this month’s council meeting he had a disc infection and had to undergo an MRI and treatment at the hospital.

He said “the nurses are run off their feet.”



He added that the staff have to deal with not only Covid patients in the hospital but they never know how much staff they will be down day to day.

Cllr Guckian said the workers will “suffer burn out” and proposed a 25% pay increase. He said this increase would entice staff back to Irish hospitals before “the whole health system collapses.”

“The nurses, doctors, micro-biologists, x-ray staff etc are giving a first-class service to all patients, even though the current circumstances and their working conditions are very trying for them.

“In light of this we call upon the government to greatly improve the pay and working conditions of the staff and to increase the number of beds available.”



Councillors wished Cllr Guckian a speedy recovery and all welcomed him back to the council meeting.

All councillors supported his admiration of staff but Cllr Justin Warnock said he did not support a 25% pay increase.

Cllr Enda McGloin said a new diabetes centre at the hospital was opened last week. The new centre consists of five multi-purpose clinic rooms including podiatry clinic room, an education room and a number of offices.

Cllr McGloin informed members that a new 46 bed unit has been sanctioned for Sligo hospital but is being held up by “red tape.”



Cllr Felim Gurn said he knows of many nurses that have left the health system due to “pressures” in the Emergency Department.