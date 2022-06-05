Two die in three car collision in Sligo

Two people have died following a three-car collision in Co Sligo this afternoon.

It brings to five the number of people who have died on the roads this weekend.

The collision in Sligo occurred on the N15 in Rathcormack at around 5.20pm. Three cars were involved in the collision. Two males, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured during the collision.

The N15 is closed between Sligo town and Drumcliffe while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Road diversions are in place via Tullyhill at Rathcormac. Sligo Leitrim Gardai said, "This will cause some significant disruption to traffic, we are asking for cooperation from the public until such time that the road has reopened." The road is expected to be closed over night.

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the Rathcormack area between 5pm-5.30pm to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

