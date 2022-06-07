Cancer conference held in Sligo

The conference was held in the Radisson in Sligo
Cancer specialists from across the West and Northwest gathered in Sligo recently to discuss ways of improving cancer services, research and education for the region.
The Western Region Education Network (WREN) conference in the Radisson Hotel, Sligo on Friday 27 May saw consultants, nurses and members of the Saolta Cancer MCAN (Managed Clinical Academic Network) come together for the first time in person.
The conference used a multi-disciplinary approach to bring together key stakeholders and saw the formal launch of Saolta and NUI Galway Nursing Research Group. Photo includes representatives from Saolta NUI Galway Cancer Service, Cancer (MCAN) Managed Clinical Academic Network and the National Cancer Control Programme.
There has been growing frustration over the ongoing closure of Leitrim Civil Registration Service office
A pilot is being treated in hospital this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Drumlish last night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.