Reminder issued on Covid-19 restrictions at Sligo University Hospital

With escalating Covid-19 infections across the region Sligo University Hospital continues to be severely impacted by Covid-19. As well as a number of patients being treated for the virus, there are also several wards affected by outbreaks.

Access for visitors to the Covid wards and to the wards affected by outbreaks is limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits must be arranged in advance by telephoning the hospital and speaking to the nurse manager on the ward.

Visiting other wards in the hospital

Access to visitors to the Surgical North Ward, Surgical Gynae Ward and the Left Wing is from 6pm to 8pm only at this time. This is necessary to reduce the footfall of visitors through the hospital and protect patients and staff.

Anyone with any symptoms of Covid-19 or who has been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 systems is asked not to visit the hospital at this time. Covid-19 symptoms can include temperature, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat or headache. It does not necessarily involve the loss of taste or smell. If you think you may be ill take an antigen or PCR test.

Access to the Maternity Department

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners

Hospital Appointments

Hospital appointments are going ahead this week. If you have an outpatient or another appointment at the hospital, please come to the appointment unless you are contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise. However, if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, please call the number on your appointment letter to rearrange the appointment.