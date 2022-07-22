Search

22 Jul 2022

Sligo man to be tried at Special Criminal Court for allegedly directing a criminal organisation

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

22 Jul 2022 4:49 PM

A 37-year-old man who is charged with directing a criminal organisation is to have his trial heard before the non-jury Special Criminal Court after a successful application by the State.

Barry Young was first charged at Sligo District Court last January. This morning (Friday) a solicitor for the State applied to the Special Criminal Court for an order that he be tried before the three-judge, non-jury court.


Mr Justice Tony Hunt granted the order. Mr Young was not present for today's ex-parte application but will be brought before the court next Friday. He is currently in Castlerea prison.


Mr Young, of Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Co Sligo is charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 4, 2019 and January 15, 2022.

He is also charged with two offences of money laundering at his home on June 8, 2020 relating to a sum of €27,100 that is alleged to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Local News

