Gardai renew appeal for information on missing Sligo man

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Rodney Horan, who is missing from Colooney, Sligo, since Sunday 16th of October 2022.
Rodney is described as 5’ 10” in height, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey ‘Gym King’ jacket, brown jumper, black jeans, black shoes and a silver chain. Rodney was last seen on Saturday evening on the Doorly Park side of the Riverside Road. Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rodney is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
