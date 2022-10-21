Search for missing Sligo man stood down

The five-day search for a 21-year-old Rodney Horan, who went missing in Sligo has been stood down. Gardai confirmed the news after a man's body was discovered in the Cleveragh area of Sligo earlier this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Horan family and their wider circle of family and friends at this difficult time.
ardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Rodney Horan
