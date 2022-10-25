Garda appeal for missing teenage brothers from Sligo

Missing teenage brothers from Sligo
Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year-old Callan Larkin and his 13 year-old brother Kraig Larkin.
Callan and Kraig were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, 22 October 2022. Callan is described as being 6’3” in height with a medium build, black hair and blue eyes. Kraig is 5’7” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Craig Larkin
When last seen, Callan was wearing a black Nike top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is not known what Kraig was wearing. It is believed that Callan and Kraig may be in the Ballybrack area of Dublin.
Kraig Larkin
Gardaí are concerned for their safety. Anyone with information on Callan or Kraig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Sligo on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
