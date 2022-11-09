Man arrested as part of ongoing Investigation into Organised Crime in Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo have arrested another man in connection with an investigation into organised crime in Sligo, this morning Wednesday 9th November, 2022.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Garda stations in Co. Sligo.
The two men arrested on Monday 7th November 2022 as part of this investigation remained detained at Garda stations in Co. Sligo.
Investigations are ongoing.
