Update on investigation into organised crime in Sligo area

The man arrested yesterday, Wednesday, 9th November, in connection with an investigation into organised crime in Sligo has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The two men arrested on Monday, 7th November, as part of this investigation are still being detained at Garda stations in Sligo and investigations are ongoing.
