Good win for Manor Rangers in Connacht Cup

All games this weekend centred on the T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield with clubs all over Connacht involved.

On the local scene we had two games involving local clubs with Super League side Leitrim kingpins Manor Rangers playing the highly rated MCR at Sean Fallon Park.

It was the Leitrim boys who struck fast and early on 25 minutes Niall Walsh opened their account and ten minutes later Paul Clancy added the second with both goals determining the game despite a great second half performance from MCR.

The second game seen the clash of the vastly improving Glenview Stars at home to Calry Bohs. This was a high scoring game eight goals in all with Calry Bohs emerging victorious thanks to a four-goal haul by Eoin Nicholson and a fifth from Conor Griffin.

Stars replied with a goal each from Conor Gray, Cole Coyle and Ronan O’Grady.

Strand Celtic went down by the odd goal in three away to Craughwell with Matthew Conlon Oates scoring the only goal for Strand.

St John’s lost by three goals to one away Ballymoe with David Heffernan scoring for St John’s.

Cartron despite a fine goal from Kevin Buckley lost by four goals to one away to Maree/Oranmore.

Ballygawley Celtic hosted Mayo side Manulla at Skreen Community pitch both sides were level one all after 90 minutes and the game went into extra time.

Manulla went ahead in the first period of extra time through Paul Lawless. Ballygawley Celtic fought back and a great goal from Sean Carroll levelled matters and brought the game into a penalty shoot out that Ballygawley Celtic won.