Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Wednesday January 10
U13: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00 IT Astro
Friday January 12
U15: Division 1: Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 7.00
Saturday, January 13
T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup 3rd Round: Moore Utd v Ballygawley Celtic 7.30
Connacht Cup U18: Ballisodare United v Athenry 2.00
Connacht Shield U18: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic 6.00
U18: Valley Rovers v Manor Rangers 12.30; Coolaney United v Benbulben 1.00
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Dromore Villa 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats United 12.30
SFAI U16 Skechers Cup: Arrow Harps v Salthill 4.00
U16: Division 1: Real Tubber v St John’s 10.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone 12.00; Yeats United v Benbulben 2.30
U16: Group A: Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 12.30
Connacht Cup U14: Manor Rangers v Stonepark 12.00 IT Astro
U14: Division 1: Carrick Town v Kilglass/Inishcrone 10.00 Showgrounds Astro; Gurteen Celtic v St John’s 10.00; Valley Rovers v Boyle Celtic 11.00
WFAI U14: Real Tubber v Swinford 2.00
Girls U14: Gurteen Celtic v Calry Bohs 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Yeats United v Arrow Harps 12.00; Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 12.30; Benbulben v Strand Green 2.00
Subway Championships U13: Cavan/Monaghan v Sligo Leitrim 2.00
Subway Championships U12: Cavan/Monaghan v Sligo Leitrim 12.00
U12: Division 1: St John’s v Yeats United 10.00; Strand Celtic v Dromore Villa 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballygawley Celtic 11.30; Benbulben v Carrick Town 1.00 Showgrounds grass; Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United 2.30
Sunday January 14
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Aughanagh Celtic v Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic v Arrow Harps
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic v Glenview Stars; Chaffpool Utd v Dromore Villa; Benbulben v MCR; Real Tubber v Cliffoney Celtic; Cartron Utd v Coolaney Utd
T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup 3rd Round: Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers; Ballyheane v Ballisodare Utd; West Utd v Calry Bohs
Monday January 15
U18: Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 7.30
U16: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.30
Wednesday January 17
U18: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 7.00 IT Astro
Thursday January 18
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.30
Friday January 19
U16: Division 1: Real Tubber v Merville United 7.30
Results
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Real Tubber 5-0 Chaffpool Utd
T P Brennan Connacht Cup 2nd Round: Westport Utd 3-0 Arrow Harps; Ballisodare Utd 4-2 Galway Bohs; Ballyheane 6-1 Ballymote Celtic; Rahara Rovers 1-3 Merville Utd
T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round: Swinford 4-1 Coolaney Utd; Manulla B 3-1 Gurteen Celtic
Girls U16: Real Tubber 4-0 Dromore Villa; Calry Bohs 3-4 Boyle Celtic; Ballisodare United 0-3 Benbulben
U15: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic 2-2 Merville United; St John’s 2-2 Calry Bohs
Connacht Cup U14: Cloonfad 3-5 Manor Rangers; Ballymote Celtic 1-3 Salthill
Connacht Shield U14: Bearna/Furbo 6-0 Gurteen Celtic; Cregmore 3-0 Carrick Town; Ballisodare United 1-2 kiltimagh/Knock
U13: Division 1: Merville United 4-1 St John’s; Benbulben 3-0 Carrick Town; Calry Bohs 1-2 Dromore Villa
Connacht Shield U12: Castlebar Town 2-10 Boyle Celtic; Bearna/Furbo 3-1 Yeats United; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-1 Castlebar Celtic; Ballisodare United 3-0 Killala
Girls U12: Merville United 0-4 Arrow Harps; Strand White 0-2 Real Tubber; Strand Green 4-1 Gurteen Celtic; Arrow Harps blue 0-3 Boyle Celtic; Benbulben 1-4 Calry Bohs; Yeats United 1-4 Manor Rangers
Connacht Cup U16: Salthill 4-0 Ballisodare United
