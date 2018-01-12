Abbey Rovers host FAI Start course

The FAI and Leitrim County Council are hosting with Abbey Rovers FC in Ballinamore a FAI Player Development Plan 1 (PDP 1) Coaching Course for coaches and parents.

The intro course is first step on the pathway of becoming a grassroots coach is designed to assist parents and coaches, to introduce children (aged 6-9 years) to fun soccer games and FUNdamental movement skills in a well-structured, stimulating and safe environment.

The PDP1 course will take place Saturday January 13, from 10am to 6pm at Abbey Rovers FC, Ballinamore and the cost is €45. All applicants must be 16 years of age.

Contact Damon Kearney for any further enquiries by phone – 087-7728174 or email –damon.kearney@fai.ie All coaches must book their place on any of above courses by completing application form online.