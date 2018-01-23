Sligo Leitrim & District Junior Soccer round-up

Weather once again took its toll on fixtures throughout the league but two games survived in the Sligo Southern Super League. In the morning game St John’s welcomed high flyers Aughanagh Celtic to the Astro at Cleveragh.

A win here for Aughanagh would see them move into second place on the leaderboard. However someone forgot to mention that to St John’s they took the lead just of the half hour mark with a brilliant chip from Conor Brennan giving the keeper no chance.

The second half was more of the same and 20 minutes remaining Brendan Fitzsimmons cracked home the all important second goal for St John’s. Aughanagh Celtic upped their game and with ten minutes left, Liam O’Connell crashed home a great goal.

St John’s defence were now on overtime with Aughanagh Celtic coming at them in waves and were so unlucky with a brilliant effort from Darragh Hailstones had beaten St John’s keeper Conor McGovern all ends up only to come back off the crossbar. Full credit to both sides for a great game of football and it also moves St John’s two places up on the leaderboard.

Manor Rangers had a 4pm kick off on the Astro at Cleveragh against Ballygawley Celtic and proved the stronger despite Ballygawley Celtic taking the lead through Brian Boyd. Manor levelled through Paul Clancy and Seamus Ryder gave Manor the lead before half time.

The second half again seen Manor on the attack and Seamus Ryder netted his second goal of the game and just before full time Vincent Sweeney put the cherry of the cake with a fine goal to leave Manor Rangers flying high in second spot on the leaderboard.

MCR were at home to Coolaney United at Sean Fallon Park in the Andrew Mullen Premier League. Ciaran Harvey opened the account for MCR on ten minutes beating Conor McCormack in the Coolaney goals. But Coolaney showed great composure and continued to play an open attacking game.

MCR were finding the rejuvenated Coolaney hard to break down and it took a special effort on 65 minutes when Stephen Hallahan hit a glorious free kick to the back of the Coolaney net. This was a vital result for MCR who now move into second place behind leaders Cartron United but MCR have six games in hand.

Coolaney despite losing this will take great heart form their vastly improved performances and should it continue they will be a force to be reckoned with.

MCR are riding high but it could all change again next Sunday with the clash of the Titans when the only two unbeaten sides face each other Merville United v MCR not a game for the faint of heart.

Cartron United welcomed Dromore Villa to the II Sligo Astro pitch in what looked on paper to be a banker for them. However, the young guns of Villa gave the league leaders a run for their money and once again it was Kevin Buckley who headed the only goal of the game 14 minutes from time to give Cartron victory.

This was a great three points for Cartron but make no mistake about the Villa pushed them all the way.

In the T P Brennan Connacht Cup 3rd Round big game of the day was Ballisodare United taken on Mayo side Ballyheane at the Astro in Cleveragh. Ballisodare made hard work of this one, scoring two own goals to leave them in deep trouble after 67 minutes.

Nine minutes later matters got even worse when referee Owen McLoughlin gave Stephen Fallon his marching orders courtesy of a second yellow card. It looked game over but eight minutes from time and Darragh Healy hit a bullet of a header to fire life back into Ballisodare United.

Andrew Patton equalised four minutes from time to draw the sides level and bring the game into extra time. Nine minutes from time and an acrobatic effort from Darren Sommers gave ten man Ballisodare United the lead and they fought a great rear-guard action to contain Ballyheane which they did to advance to the fourth round.

Real Tubber took on Athenry FC B In the 2nd Round of the T P Brennan Connacht Shield. This was a massive game for both sides. Jack Walsh was the hero of the day for Real Tubber claiming a glorious hat trick. His first goal came on 20 minutes, he added his second after 60 minutes.

Five minutes later and Athenry were back in the game when Padraig Corcoran pulled a goal back. Real Tubber stayed solid and three minutes from time Jack Walsh put the game away with his third goal.