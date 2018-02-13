Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Wednesday February 14
U18: Arrow Harps v Valley Rovers 7.00
U12: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 7.30
Friday February 16
Girls U18 Shield: Calry Bohs v Ballymote Celtic 7.30
U14: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 7.30
Saturday February 17
U17: Cup: Ballisodare United v Ballygawley Celtic 2.30; Shield: Valley Rovers v Calry Bohs 11.00
U17: Coolaney United v Strand Celtic 10.00
Girls U16: Benbulben v Calry Bohs 2.00; Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Yeats United v Dromore Villa 12.30
SFAI U15 Skechers Cup: Manor Rangers v Bohemians 2.30 IT Astro
U15: Group A: Merville United v Manor Rangers 2.00; Arrow Harps v Ballymote Celtic 4.00; Carrick Town v Benbulben 5.30; Division 1: Dromore Villa v Ballisodare United 10.00; Strand Celtic v St John’s 10.00; Merville United v Real Tubber 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 1.00
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 11.30; Ballisodare United v Merville United 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Arrow Harps 2.00;
Division 1: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 9.30; Manor Rangers v St John’s 11.30; Yeats United v Benbulben 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Dromore Villa 2.00; Calry Bohs v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00
Girls U12: Strand Green v Merville United 9.30; Arrow Harps v Ballymote Celtic 10.00; Strand White v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Arrow Harps blue v Benbulben 11.30; Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers 12.30; Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 1.00; Real Tubber v Yeats United 2.30
U11: All Cleveragh Astro
Group A: Strand Celtic v Merville United 10.00; Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00; Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 11.00; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 12.00; Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 1.00; Gurteen Celtic v St John’s 3.00
Group B: Benbulben v Arrow Harps 12.00; Real Tubber v Carrick Town 12.00; Gurteen Celtic v Boyle Celtic 2.00
Division 1: Merville United v Gurteen Celtic 10.00; Valley Rovers v Ballymote Celtic 10.00; Coolaney United v Manor Rangers 11.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 1.00; Calry Bohs v Yeats United 1.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v St John’s 2.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Real Tubber 2.00
Sunday February 18
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps v Ballygawley Celtic; St John’s v Carbury; Aughanagh Celtic v Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic v Cartron Utd; MCR v Dromore Villa; Glenview Stars; v Coolaney Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Chaffpool Utd; Merville Utd v Benbulben (11.00)
TP Brennan Connacht Cup 4th Round: West Utd v Ballisodare Utd 2pm
Monday February 19
Girls U18 Cup: Yeats United v Strand Celtic 7.30
Wednesday February 21
U17: Cup: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 7.00
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 7.30
Friday February 23
Girls U16: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.30 Cleveragh Astro
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic 3-1 St John’s;
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic 2-8 MCR
T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup 4th Round: Carbury 4-0 Corrib Rangers
U18: Strand Celtic 3-0 Coolaney United
U15: Division 1: Valley Rovers 0-0 Strand Celtic
Subway Championships U12: Sligo Leitrim 0-1 Donegal
U18: Arrow Harps 1-2 Strand Celtic; Valley Rovers 2-1 Manor Rangers
U16: Group A: Arrow Harps 6-3 Boyle Celtic
WFAI U16: Real Tubber 1-5 Shelbourne
Subway Championships U15: Sligo Leitrim 3-0 Galway
U14: Group A: Carrick Town 1-4 Calry Bohs; Division 1: St John’s 2-1 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 0-4 Real Tubber
Girls U14: Manor Rangers 0-2 Yeats United
U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic 3-2 Arrow Harps; Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic 3-4 Ballisodare United; Kilglass/Inishcrone 1-0 Calry Bohs
