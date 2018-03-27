Manor Rangers go top with 5-1 victory

Manor Rangers went top of the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League after they demolished Arrow Harps 5-1 despite conceding the first goal in Sunday's contest.

Harps took the lead after ten minutes when Ben Touhy rocked the Manor defence with a fine solo effort. Manor bounced back and hit five goals James Glancy, Paul Clancy, Seamus Ryder, Alan Hickey and Brian McDonald all on target for a very powerful Manor Rangers side who now lead the way.

The win leaves Manor Rangers on top of the table with 34 points, just one ahead of Carbury who have five games in hand of the north Leitrim kingpins. Strand Celtic, with 17 games played, are now two points adrift.

Strand Celtic and Carbury actually met last weekend with long time leaders Strand toppled off their perch against the most dangerous side in the league Carbury. Gareth Kelly was the tormentor of his old club hitting two goals to bring his tally to 17 goals while Gary Finan added a third.

Carbury are now the only side in both division’s that remain unbeaten in league competition, a remarkable achievement so far. Yet despite the setback, Strand Celtic could, if they beat Arrow Harps in their last league fixture, claim third spot in the league and considering all the young guns they have in the team they have to be future contenders for a title.

Ballisodare United hit mid table with this big win over Ballygawley Celtic. Hugh McGowan netted for Ballygawley Celtic but it was the big guns of Ballisodare doing the damage Andrew Patton getting a hat trick, Darren Somers snatching two fine goals with a goal each from Conor Davey, Dylan Martin and Keith Gilmartin sealing the points for a rampant Ballisodare United.

Ballymote Celtic continue their resurgence winning by four goals to nil away to a very strong Aughanagh Celtic at Ballinafad. Hitmen here were Jack Hever, Adam Cunnane and Shane Regan who scored twice. This result puts Ballymote Celtic into seventh spot on the leader board and a few more good results can see them soar.