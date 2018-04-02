Soccer
Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results
Wednesday April 4
U16: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 6.45
U13: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town; Merville United v Gurteen Celtic 7.00
U12: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 6.45
Thursday April 5
Girls U14: Gurteen Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.00
U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)
Friday April 6
U18: Shield Final: Valley Rovers v Coolaney United 7.30
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v St John’s 6.45
U14: Division 1: Arrow Harps v St John’s 6.45
Saturday April 7
Connacht Cup U18: Ballisodare United v Claremorris 2.00
Connacht Shield U18: Strand Celtic v Tuam 2.00
Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic v Dromore Villa 11.00; Strand Celtic v Calry Bohs 11.30; Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 4.00
U15: Group A: Merville United v Benbulben 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Arrow Harps 12.30; Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 11.00; Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 11.00
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber; Merville United v Carrick Town; Division 1: Benbulben v St John’s 11.00; Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic 12.30 Cleveragh Astro; Gurteen Celtic v Dromore Villa 2.00
Connacht Shield U12: Salthill v Ballisodare United 2.00
Girls U12: Yeats United v Benbulben 10.00; Strand White v Merville United 10.00; Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Manor Rangers 12.30; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 5.30
Sunday April 8
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballygawley Celtic v Arrow Harps (11.00)
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Dromore Villa v Glenview Stars (11.00)
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: First Round: Manor Rangers v Ballisodare Utd; Quarter-Finals: Aughanagh Celtic v Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs (11.00)
Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup: First Round: MCR v Merville Utd; Coolaney Utd v Cliffoney Celtic; Quarter-Finals: Gurteen Celtic v Chaffpool Utd; Benbulben v Cartron Utd (11.00)
T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Final: Castlebar Celtic v Carbury 2.00
T.P. Brennan Connacht Shield Semi Final: Kilkerrin Utd v Real Tubber 2.00
Connacht Cup U14: Mervue v Manor Rangers 2.00
Connacht Shield U12: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Bearna/Furbo 2.00
Monday April 9
Girls U16: Yeats United v Dromore Villa; Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers (7.00)
U13: Group A: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballisodare United 7.00
Girls U12: Arrow Harps v Real Tubber; Merville United v Ballymote Celtic (7.00)
Tuesday April 10
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Real Tubber 7.00; Division 1: Manor Rangers v Calry Bohs 7.00
U12: Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben (7.00)
Girls U12: Strand Green v Strand White 7.00
Thursday April 12
Girls U16: Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic v Strand Celtic (7.00)
U15: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 7.00
U13: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Merville United
Girls U12: Real Tubber v Ballisodare United 7.00
Friday April 13
Girls U16: Dromore Villa v Benbulben 7.00
U15: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 7.00
U12: Division 1: Yeats United v Dromore Villa 7.00
RESULTS
Oscar Traynor Quarter Finals: Sligo Leitrim 2-1 Kerry
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd 1-3 Ballymote Celtic; Arrow Harps 6-1 Ballygawley Celtic; St John’s 4-0 Calry Bohs; Carbury 3-0 Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: MCR 4-1 Chaffpool Utd; Cliffoney Celtic 3-0 Merville Utd; Glenview Stars 6-1 Benbulben; Coolaney Utd 6-2 Cartron Utd
U17: Cup: Ballisodare United 7-2 Ballygawley Celtic; Strand Celtic 1-1 Ballisodare United
Girls U16: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Ballisodare United
U13: Division 1: Dromore Villa 7-4 Merville United;Group A: Strand Celtic 0-4 Merville United
U15: Division 1: Valley Rovers 3-0 Real Tubber; Group A: Manor Rangers 3-0 Ballymote Celtic
U16: Division 1: Merville United 0-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Benbulben 4-2 Kilglass Inishcrone; Yeats United 3-2 Real Tubber; Group A: Manor Rangers 2-3 Strand Celtic
U14: Group A: Benbulben 0-2 Ballymote Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Calry Bohs; Merville United 3-0 Benbulben; Carrick Town 1-1 Strand Celtic; Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Strand Celtic; Valley Rovers 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 0-3 Gurteen Celtic
Girls U14: Calry Bohs 4-2 Arrow Harps; Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 7-4 Ballisodare United
U12: Group A: Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Arrow Harps; Valley Rovers 2-2 Benbulben; Real Tubber 1-2 Merville United; Gurteen Celtic 3-0 Boyle Celtic; Ballisodare United 1-4 Carrick Town; Division 1: Benbulben 3-3 Ballygawley Celtic; St John’s 3-3 Ballygawley Celtic; Ballisodare United 2-2 Coolaney United; Gurteen Celtic 2-0 Ballymote Celtic; Yeats United 0-4 Carrick Town; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Benbulben
