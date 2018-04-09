Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Fixtures & Results
Monday April 9
Girls U16: Yeats United v Dromore Villa; Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers (7.00)
U13: Group A: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballisodare United 7.00
Girls U12: Arrow Harps v Real Tubber; Merville United v Ballymote Celtic (7.00)
Tuesday April 10
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Real Tubber 7.00; Division 1: Manor Rangers v Calry Bohs 7.00
U12: Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben (7.00)
Girls U12: Strand Green v Strand White 7.00
Thursday April 12
Girls U16: Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic v Strand Celtic (7.00)
U15: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 7.00
U13: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Merville United
Girls U12: Real Tubber v Ballisodare United 7.00
Friday April 13
Girls U16: Dromore Villa v Benbulben 7.00
U15: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 7.00
U12: Division 1: Yeats United v Dromore Villa 7.00
Saturday April 14
Connacht Shield U18: Strand Celtic v Tuam 2.00
U16: Division 1: Merville United v Real Tubber 12.30; Benbulben v Ballygawley Celtic 2.00; Yeats United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 2.00; Group A: Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United 11.00; Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 11.00
U14: Group A: Merville United v Carrick Town 11.00; Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic 12.30; Division 1: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Valley Rovers v Real Tubber 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Gurteen Celtic 2.00
Girls U14: Benbulben v Calry Bohs 12.30; Arrow Harps v Real Tubber 11.00
U12: Group A: Benbulben v Carrick Town 11.30 Showgrounds grass; Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Dromore Villa v Benbulben 1.00
Sunday April 15
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Benbulben v Coolaney Utd; Gurteen Celtic v Chaffpool Utd; Cartron Utd v MCR
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Quarter-Finals: St. John’s v Carbury; Arrow Harps v Ballisodare Utd (11.00)
First Round Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup: First Round: Cliffoney Celtic v Glenview Stars; Merville Utd v Real Tubber (11.00)
Monday April 16
Girls U16: Dromore Villa v Strand Celtic 7.00
U15: Division 1: Ballisodare United v Valley Rovers
U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 7.00; Division 1: Arrow Harps v Kilglass/Inishcrone 7.00
U12: Group A: Merville United v Valley Rovers 7.00; Division 1: Benbulben v Coolaney United 7.00
Tuesday April 17
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Real Tubber 7.00; Group A: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic 7.00
U14: Group A: Calry Bohs v Manor Rangers 7.00; Division 1: Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 7.00
Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Strand Green 7.00
Wednesday April 18
U14: Division 1: Gurteen Celtic v Valley Rovers 7.00
Girls U14: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00
Girls U12: Strand White v Boyle Celtic 6.45; Benbulben v Merville United 7.00
Thursday April 19
U16: Group A: Ballisodare United v Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00
U15: Group A: Benbulben v Merville United 6.45
U12: Group A: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
Friday April 20
U16: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s 7.30
Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic v Strand Celtic; Dromore Villa v Benbulben 7.00
U14: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic; Boyle Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00
U12: Group A: Merville United v Benbulben 7.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballygawley Celtic 1-5 Arrow Harps
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Dromore Villa 0-3 Glenview Stars
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: First Round: Manor Rangers 1-2 Ballisodare Utd; Quarter-Finals: Aughanagh Celtic 2-3 Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 3-2 Calry Bohs
Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup: First Round: MCR 6-7 Merville Utd; Coolaney Utd 1-2 Cliffoney Celtic; Quarter-Finals: Gurteen Celtic 0-3 Chaffpool Utd; Benbulben 1-0 Cartron Utd
TP Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Final: Castlebar Celtic 0-2 Carbury
TP Brennan Connacht Shield Semi Final: Kilkerrin 3-1 Real Tubber
U18: Cup: Strand Celtic 0-4 Ballisodare United; Shield Final: Valley Rovers 1-3 Coolaney United
U17: Shield Final: Valley Rovers 0-4 Real Tubber
U14: Division 1: Ballisodare United 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Strand Celtic 0-3 Real Tubber; Carrick Town 0-3 Strand Celtic; Group A: Manor Rangers 4-2 Calry Bohs
U12: Group A: Ballisodare United 2-1 Merville United; Boyle Celtic 0-0 Real Tubber; Benbulben 0-4 Gurteen Celtic
Girls U14: Strand Celtic 0-5 Ballymote Celtic; Gurteen Celtic 1-1 Calry Bohs
U12: Division 1: Calry Bohs 3-3 Yeats United; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Ballisodare United; Ballygawley Celtic 3-1 Ballymote Celtic
U16: Group A: Arrow Harps 4-2 Manor Rangers; Ballymote Celtic 1-1 Ballisodare United; Division 1: Benbulben 5-6 St John’s
Connacht Cup U18: Ballisodare United 2-1 Claremorris
Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic 1-0 Dromore Villa; Strand Celtic 2-0 Calry Bohs; Boyle Celtic 1-5 Real Tubber
U15: Division 1: Boyle Celtic 2-2 Strand Celtic; Calry Bohs 2-3 Ballisodare United
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic 2-6 Real Tubber; Merville United 3-0 Carrick Town; Merville United 3-0 Arrow Harps; Division 1: Benbulben 3-1 St John’s; Carrick Town 2-2 Ballygawley Celtic; Gurteen Celtic 4-1 Dromore Villa; Calry Bohs 1-2 Carrick Town; Merville United 1-4 Gurteen Celtic
Connacht Shield U12: Salthill 5-0 Ballisodare United
Girls U12: Yeats United 3-0 Benbulben; Strand White 3-0 Merville United; Gurteen Celtic 1-4 Manor Rangers; Ballisodare United 0-4 Ballymote Celtic; Boyle Celtic 0-4 Calry Bohs
Connacht Cup U14: Mervue 3-2 Manor Rangers; Kilglass/Inishcrone 1-3 Bearna/Furbo
