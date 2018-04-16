Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday April 16
Girls U16: Dromore Villa v Strand Celtic 7.00
U15: Division 1: Ballisodare United v Valley Rovers
U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 7.00; Division 1: Arrow Harps v Kilglass/Inishcrone 7.00
U12: Group A: Merville United v Valley Rovers 7.00; Division 1: Benbulben v Coolaney United 7.00
Tuesday April 17
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Real Tubber 7.00; Group A: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic 7.00
U14: Group A: Calry Bohs v Manor Rangers 7.00; Division 1: Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 7.00
Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Strand Green 7.00
Wednesday April 18
U14: Division 1: Gurteen Celtic v Valley Rovers 7.00
Girls U14: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00
Girls U12: Strand White v Boyle Celtic 6.45; Benbulben v Merville United 7.00
Thursday April 19
U16: Group A: Ballisodare United v Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00
U15: Group A: Benbulben v Merville United 6.45
U12: Group A: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
Friday April 20
U16: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s 7.30
Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic v Strand Celtic; Dromore Villa v Benbulben 7.00
U14: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic; Boyle Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00
U12: Group A: Merville United v Benbulben 7.00
Saturday April 21
U15: Group A: Arrow Harps v Benbulben 11.00
U15: Division 1: Cup Semi-Finals: Valley Rovers v St Johns/ Boyle; Ballisodare United v St Johns / Boyle (2.00); Division 1 Shield: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 11.00; Calry Bohs v Dromore Villa 2.00
U13: Group A: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Carrick Town; Division 1: Benbulben v Merville United; Manor Rangers v Carrick Town (2.00)
Girls U12: Calry Bohs v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Ballisodare United v Merville United 12.30; Strand Green v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Benbulben 2.00
U11: Group A: Coolaney United v Carrick Blue 10.00; Strand Celtic v Real Tubber Red 10.00; Carrick Town v Strand Green 10.00; Calry Bohs v Yeats United 11.00; Real Tubber v St John’s 11.00; Carrick Black v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Manor Rangers v Merville United 12.00; Valley Rovers v Real Tubber Black 12.00 (All Cleveragh Astro)
Sunday April 22
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; St. John’s v Ballymote Celtic; Ballisodare Utd v Carbury (11.00)
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Glenview Stars v MCR; Chaffpool Utd v Cartron Utd; Coolaney Utd v Merville Utd; Real Tubber v Gurteen Celtic; Benbulben v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)
Monday April 23
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Real Tubber; Merville United v Manor Rangers 7.00
U14: Division 1: Arrow Harps v St John’s 7.00
U12: Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00; Division 1 Cup Semi-Finals: Yeats United v St John’s; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Calry Bohs (7.00)
Girls U12: Strand White v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
Tuesday April 24
U17: Cup Final: Ballisodare United v Strand Celtic 7.00
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
Girls U12: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers; Yeats United v Arrow Harps (7.00)
U16: Division 1: Merville United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 7.00
Wednesday April 25
U15: Division 1: Shield Semi-Final: Strand / Real Tubber v Calry / Dromore 7.00
Girls U14: Cup: Real Tubber v Manor Rangers 7.00; Shield: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; Strand Green v Ballisodare United (7.00)
U13: Division 1: Calry Bohs v St John’s; Yeats United v Manor Rangers (7.00)
Girls U12: Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 7.00
Thursday April 26
U18: Cup Final: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 7.00
U16: Division 1: Yeats United v Merville United 7.00
Girls U14: Benbulben v Calry Bohs 7.00
U13: Group A: Real Tubber v Merville United 7.00
Friday April 27
U13: Group A: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic
U13: Division 1: Yeats United v Calry Bohs
U12: Group A: Benbulben v Carrick Town 7.00
Girls U12: Merville United v Boyle Celtic; Manor Rangers v Arrow Harps 7.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers 2-0 Ballymote Celtic
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Benbulben 0-0 Coolaney Utd; Gurteen Celtic 0-0 Chaffpool Utd; Cartron Utd 1-3 MCR
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Quarter Finals: St. John’s 1-3 Carbury; Arrow Harps 0-4 Ballisodare Utd
Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup: First Round: Cliffoney Celtic 6-7 Glenview Stars; Merville Utd 2-1 Real Tubber
Girls U16: Yeats United 3-0 Dromore Villa; Boyle Celtic 0-3 Manor Rangers; Calry Bohs 4-1 Ballisodare United
U13: Group A: Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-3 Ballisodare United; Division 1: Manor Rangers 3-0 Calry Bohs; Division 1: Calry Bohs 0-3 Merville United
Girls U12: Arrow Harps 3-0 Real Tubber; Merville United 0-3 Ballymote Celtic
U15: Group A: Arrow Harps 0-2 Manor Rangers; Division 1: Calry Bohs 3-1 Real Tubber
Girls U12: Real Tubber 3-0 Ballisodare United
Connacht Shield U18: Strand Celtic 2-0 Tuam
U16: Division 1: Merville United 0-1 Real Tubber; Yeats United 0-3 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Group A: Strand Celtic 3-1 Ballymote Celtic; Manor Rangers 2-3 Ballisodare United
U14: Group A: Merville United 3-3 Carrick Town; Manor Rangers 4-3 Strand Celtic; Division 1: Strand Celtic 1-4 Arrow Harps; Boyle Celtic 2-3 Ballisodare United; Valley Rovers 0-4 Real Tubber; Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-3 Gurteen Celtic
Girls U14: Arrow Harps 3-8 Real Tubber
U12: Group A: Gurteen Celtic 3-2 Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic 2-1 Benbulben
Girls U12: Strand Green 4-2 Strand White; Strand Celtic 0-2 Gurteen Celtic; Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone 1-1 Gurteen Celtic; Yeats United 4-3 Dromore Villa
